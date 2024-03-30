All possible steps being taken to meet cotton production targets: secretary

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that miscellaneous duties of various wings of the Agriculture Department had been abolished so that they could properly help farmers in sowing and cotton picking process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that miscellaneous duties of various wings of the Agriculture Department had been abolished so that they could properly help farmers in sowing and cotton picking process.

He presided over the first meeting of 'Cotton Campaign 2024', which reviewed the basic issues, challenges and targets, said a press release issued here.

He ordered for taking on board the Irrigation Department officials and issuing an advisory for farmers, keeping in view the weather forecast for the next 15 days.

He said that digital monitoring of the field staff would be done and this year the campaign should be conducted with more passion than last year, so that cotton production targets could be achieved.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel told the meeting that integrated pest management (IPM) model should be adopted for controlling cotton pests. Hardpan soil should be broken before cotton cultivation so that the nutritional needs of plants could be met, he added.