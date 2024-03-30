All Possible Steps Being Taken To Meet Cotton Production Targets: Secretary
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that miscellaneous duties of various wings of the Agriculture Department had been abolished so that they could properly help farmers in sowing and cotton picking process
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Saturday that miscellaneous duties of various wings of the Agriculture Department had been abolished so that they could properly help farmers in sowing and cotton picking process.
He presided over the first meeting of 'Cotton Campaign 2024', which reviewed the basic issues, challenges and targets, said a press release issued here.
He ordered for taking on board the Irrigation Department officials and issuing an advisory for farmers, keeping in view the weather forecast for the next 15 days.
He said that digital monitoring of the field staff would be done and this year the campaign should be conducted with more passion than last year, so that cotton production targets could be achieved.
South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ali Ateel told the meeting that integrated pest management (IPM) model should be adopted for controlling cotton pests. Hardpan soil should be broken before cotton cultivation so that the nutritional needs of plants could be met, he added.
Recent Stories
Police arrest suspect in injured condition
Man injured by stray kite string in Model Town
Plant for Pakistan: AMC students plant 200 saplings
Prof. Khalid appointed as dean UET Faculty of Civil Engineering
Dutch hostage drama over, armed suspect arrested
Navigating Carbon Market pathway to Pakistan's sustainable development
Football: English Premier League results
Punjab CM says every days must be observed as 'Zero Waste Day'
Football: English Premier League table
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directs formation of committee on climate change
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership
Shanghai home to 92,000 5G base stations
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI to remain open on Sunday for renewal of membership28 minutes ago
-
LCCI gives feedback to Finance Minister on SRO 420(I)/202424 minutes ago
-
Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief49 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.234,800 per tola1 hour ago
-
Envoy for strengthening Pak-Iraq trade, investment relations3 hours ago
-
NTUF and RR agree to revolutionize T2T recycling industry5 hours ago
-
Global real estate market hits $365.51 trillion in 202356 minutes ago
-
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil8 hours ago
-
Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai9 hours ago
-
Huawei Releases 2023 Annual Report: Performance in-line with Forecast55 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 202412 hours ago