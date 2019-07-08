Amazon training series launched for Pakistanis seller

Enablers Pakistan has launched an exclusive business training series in association with Amazon to facilitate local manufacturers and sellers who are looking to establish an online business or grow their existing business globally using Amazon’s e-commerce platform

The training series are especially launched in view of the current economic situation in Pakistan and the rapid growth of e-commerce within Pakistan and globally. The first seminar which was arranged in Lahore which was attended by 130 attendants meanwhile the second seminar held here on Sunday was attended by 140 attendants from the business industry.

Saqib Azhar, Enablers Pakistan, CEO and Co-Founder said, “Our mission is to provide local businesses the opportunity to set up an online business on world’s largest online market, Amazon, and expand their reach to a global audience.

We have had a great response from the people of Pakistan which will strengthen Pakistan’s local industry and businesses by providing them a broader outlook. He added, “This opportunity will enhance Pakistan’s economy since local businesses will be increasing exports and generating foreign exchange for the country.

We are also in talks with the government, we have met with former finance minister Asad Umar and will also be meeting Razak Dawood to facilitate local businesses by removing hurdles and by increasing exports.” Enablers had earlier been contacted by Amazon US to register Pakistani businesses to start selling online on Amazon.

Amazon officials showed interest in Pakistan home and textile industry and also hinted regarding a dedicated Amazon Pakistan platform. Faisal Azhar, Enablers COO said, “We leave no stone unturned, nor do we include anything we believe to be unnecessary according to the Amazon guidelines.

At Enablers, we work with everyone to ensure that they can successfully build a business and our aim is to turn these businesses into million-dollar businesses.

” Moreover, to facilitate individuals and businesses from Pakistan to sell on Amazon, Enablers has also launched an Investment Club opportunity where Enablers would guide the investors on how to scale their business globally and manage the business on the members’ behalf.

Khurram Khalid, Enablers Pakistan, Lahore Ambassador and Head of Investment Club said “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for individuals looking to start an online business. Through this unique opportunity we not only enable people to work with Amazon while scaling their business, but we also provide them with the necessary training, support and tools to become successful sellers online.” He added, “In this investment programme, we provide 100 per cent support to our members and do all of the heavy lifting on their behalf.

Ultimately this benefits our members because they own the brand and the business. This programme runs for two years and after the two years full ownership will be transferred to the investor.” Enablers Pakistan has been working in Pakistan for the last 2 years and has toured across the nation and has trained over 10,000 businessmen through their training seminar.

Saqib Azhar, a British Pakistani, is a serial entrepreneur and has built multiple multimillion-dollar businesses around the globe, with over 15 years of experience in technology and digital marketing.

Amazon provides the opportunity for individuals and business to sell on their e-commerce platform and build a successful million-dollar business around it. Amazon is an American multinational technology company that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence.

It is considered one of the Big Four technology companies along with Google, Apple and Facebook.