Angola expects GDP growth of 2.4 pct in 2022: minister

Angola expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately 2.4 percent in 2022 and reversed a forecast of GDP decline this year, Minister of Economy and Planning Mario Caetano Joao said here on Wednesday

LUANDA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) --:Angola expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately 2.4 percent in 2022 and reversed a forecast of GDP decline this year, Minister of Economy and Planning Mario Caetano Joao said here on Wednesday.

The GDP growth by the end of this year, which had been projected to be a contraction, was revised to an estimated growth of 0.

2 percent following consecutive drops since 2015, the official told reporters during a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

Oil and non-oil sectors were projected to increase by 1.3 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, he said, adding that the agriculture and fisheries sectors were also expected to show positive forecasts.

The trade sector could also contribute to GDP growth given the advancement in vegetable and animal production, he added.