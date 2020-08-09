Anti-locust operation reduced swarms spreading from 61 districts to 2 districts: NLCC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Owing to untiring efforts of joint teams for combating desert locust attacks, the threats were minimized from 61 districts to only two districts including Tahr Parker and Bahwalpur.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts to overcome the threats.

According to National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), during last 24 hours, survey was conducted over 267,770 hectares, operation was performed over 1,266 hectares in effected areas of Tahr Parker.

During last six months anti-locust operation was completed over 1,103,870 hectares, it added.

It further said that the desert locust threats from South West Asia and Iran had reduced, whoever the threats of attack were still existing from the swarms coming from India and Africa.