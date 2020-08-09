UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-locust Operation Reduced Swarms Spreading From 61 Districts To 2 Districts: NLCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Anti-locust operation reduced swarms spreading from 61 districts to 2 districts: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Owing to untiring efforts of joint teams for combating desert locust attacks, the threats were minimized from 61 districts to only two districts including Tahr Parker and Bahwalpur.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in different districts to overcome the threats.

According to National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), during last 24 hours, survey was conducted over 267,770 hectares, operation was performed over 1,266 hectares in effected areas of Tahr Parker.

During last six months anti-locust operation was completed over 1,103,870 hectares, it added.

It further said that the desert locust threats from South West Asia and Iran had reduced, whoever the threats of attack were still existing from the swarms coming from India and Africa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Attack Army Iran Agriculture From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Trade launches &#039;ZADI&#039; unified plat ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP conducts 61,544 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Post Group signs agreement to streamline ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up passenger services to Pakistan, ..

1 hour ago

New Emirati economic incentives are flexible, comp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.