APCNGA discusses private LNG import with Maritime Affairs minister

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha Wednesday called on Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed matters related to import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by the private sector.

During the meeting, Paracha apprised the minister about the problems being faced in import of private LNG and requested to reduce the port charges, according to an APCNGA news release.

Besides, the two sides deliberated on important role of the ports in bringing down the cost of energy and extending more facilities through the LNG terminals, the APCNGA leader said.

Paracha said Minister Ali Zaidi had assured that with the arrival of private LNG, there would be maximum facilities under the government's ease-of-doing business plan to attract more investment and job opportunities in the country.

The APCNGA leader said the minister also reiterated the government's resolve to bring more and more private sector LNG at the Port Qasim in Karachi, which would help increase revenue of the port.