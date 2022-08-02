UrduPoint.com

APTMA Appreciates FTO For Prompt Relief To Export Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 08:49 PM

APTMA appreciates FTO for prompt relief to export sector

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Tuesday appreciated Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for providing prompt relief to export oriented sectors against the inordinate delay caused by Export Oriented Sector Registration Cell (ESRC) of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in processing cases of export units for electricity and gas tariff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Tuesday appreciated Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah for providing prompt relief to export oriented sectors against the inordinate delay caused by Export Oriented Sector Registration Cell (ESRC) of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in processing cases of export units for electricity and gas tariff.

Chairman APTMA (NZ) Hamid Zaman said in a media statement here that processing of energy tariff cases was being delayed on lame excuses, forcing the exporters to pay excessive tariff on electricity and gas. Consequently, they were being saddled with extra financial burden reducing their competitiveness in the global market against their local and regional competitors.

Zaman said that textile mills had apprised FTO that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) directions of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), was issued through FBR Circular No 04 of 2020 prescribing procedure for enrollment of registered people to qualify for special energy tariff. Unfortunately, the legally laid down SOP was being violated by adopting delaying tactics causing immense loss to applicants, he added.

He said the matter was immediately taken up by the FTO who vide his decision in complaint No 1974/ISD/ST2022 held that the delay caused by FBR tantamount to maladministration and directed FBR to process all cases for concessionary energy tariff on fast track day-to-day basis without any delay or deviation from the prescribed procedure.

APTMA had lauded FTO for cost free redressal of the genuine problem of export industry without any lapse of time. Such decisions go a long way to help the export sector to focus on exports instead of wasting their valuable time in trivial procedural and bureaucratic formalities, he added.

APTMA has expressed the hope that FBR would implement FTO directions in letter and spirit to ensure that all cases, received from trade bodies for energy tariff are processed on priority to avoid irretrievable financial loss to the exporters.

Hamid Zaman has also welcomed directions of FTO for periodical consultative sessions and meeting between FBR and export sectors for expeditious processing of cases on merits in future.

He has requested FTO to continue its resolve for eliminating all irritants in the smooth flow of business to enable the exporters and taxpayers to work incessantly for uplift of economy, upsurge of exports, initiating new investments and creating additional jobs for the unemployed youth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Business Gas FBR 2020 Market Textile National University Media All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

NH&MP hold blood donation camp

NH&MP hold blood donation camp

44 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes establishment of commercial cou ..

KP Assembly passes establishment of commercial courts bill

45 seconds ago
 Khawaja Asif urges executive to refer PTI's prohib ..

Khawaja Asif urges executive to refer PTI's prohibited funding case to judiciary ..

47 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Umar assure participation of the ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Umar assure participation of their parties in ICCI's APC

48 seconds ago
 Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, sa ..

Imran polluted youth's mind with foreign money, says Javed Latif

4 minutes ago
 PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 ..

PSA announces record prize money following 2021-22 season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.