UrduPoint.com

APTMA Optimistic To Achieve $21b Textile Export Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:10 AM

APTMA optimistic to achieve $21b textile export target

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz Thursday hoped to achieve the current year's textile export target of US$ 21 billion.

He was addressing the annual general meeting of the association here at APTMA House.

Earlier, Mohammad Raza Baqir, Secretary General and Executive Director APTMA, announced the results on behalf of election commission.

According to the APTMA election results, Abdul Rahim Nasir has been elected as Central Chairman APTMA along with Muhammad Jameel Qasim as Senior Vice Chairman and Atta Shafi Tanvir Sheikh as Vice Chairman.

While in zonal elections, Hamid Zaman has been elected as Chairman, Kamran Arshad as Senior Vice Chairman, Muhammad Anees Khawaja as Vice Chairman and Asad Shafi as Treasurer of the Northern Zone.

Gohar Ejaz mentioned that exports of the value-added sector have shown remarkable growth during FY 2020-21, registering 32 percent in the towel, 19 percent in garments, 37 percent in knitwear, and 29 percent in bed wear exports.

Gohar added that textile exports increased by 23 percent in last FY, while registering 29 percent growth in the first 2 months of the current fiscal year. In August 2021, textile exports have registered a growth of 45 percent over the same period last year.

He announced that the textile industry was going to invest US$ 5 billion by adding 100 new textile plants which would provide 500,000 new jobs and increase textile export by US$5 billion this year. He assured that APTMA was committed to give international prices to the cotton farmers, and this year cotton farmers would get Rs.

600 billion instead of Rs.200 billion paid to them last year. He said that cotton yarn was sufficiently available in the country for consumption in the value-added sector for export purposes which was evident from the fact that cotton yarn export had declined by 25 percent in quantitative terms from 0.522 million tons in 2018 to 0.390 million tons during 2021 and 26 percent in value terms.

Gohar said that domestic production of cotton yarn was about 3.5 million tons and 90 percent of this production was used for value-added sector while only 10 percent was being exported.

On this occasion, Abdul Rahim Nasir thanked Gohar Ejaz and all members of APTMA for their unflinching support. He vowed to put his best for the restoration, viability and competitiveness of the industry and increasing textile exports.

Outgoing Chairman of APTMA Adil Bashir highlighted the efforts made during 2020-21. He said that it was a challenging year both for the government and the industry due to the successive waves of a global pandemic of COVID-19 which plunged the global economy and created repeated uncertainties in the supply chains and consumer demands.

He said that waiver from lockdown granted to export-oriented industry enabled the textile industry to operate at its full capacity to regain export markets at a fast pace. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and the whole government machinery for their support to revive the industry and uplift exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Same August 2018 Market Commerce Textile Cotton National University All From Government Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held ..

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

15 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N. ..

US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missil ..

15 minutes ago
 RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park pro ..

RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park project in Dubai Expo, Prime Mini ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Cen ..

Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Central Asia as Unacceptable - Ry ..

15 minutes ago
 Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Be ..

Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Begin Work October 5 in Geneva - ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.