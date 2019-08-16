UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina Eliminates VAT On Essential Food Products Amid Peso Drop - President Mauricio Macri

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:03 AM

Argentina Eliminates VAT on Essential Food Products Amid Peso Drop - President Mauricio Macri

The government of Argentina has decided to abandon the 21-percent value-added tax (VAT) on essential food products to compensate price hikes amid a collapse of national currency peso, President Mauricio Macri said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The government of Argentina has decided to abandon the 21-percent value-added tax (VAT) on essential food products to compensate price hikes amid a collapse of national currency peso, President Mauricio Macri said.

"I made an unparalleled decision which has not ever been made in our country. We will abandon the VAT for essential goods bought by Argentinian families ... This measure will be in effect until the end of the year," Macri said in a national address, aired live on his Twitter late on Thursday.

As of Friday, the VAT will not be included in the price of bread, milk, butter, pasta, rice, flour, canned fruit, vegetables and mate.

Buenos Aires residents told Sputnik that prices had already surged by 20 percent, including the prices on goods produced inside Argentina.

"The prices for nearly anything have grown by at least 20 percent. I do not know what to do," Elena, a resident of the capital said.

Earlier this week, the peso dropped by around 30 percent � from 46-47 pesos to 60-64 pesos per US dollar � amid the political instability in the country.

The decrease in the national currency rate followed the announcement of the results of the primaries ahead of the election scheduled to be held later this year. According to them, opposition alliance Front of All led by Alberto Fernandez gained over 47 of the vote, while Macri's Together for Change coalition gained only 32 percent.

However, on Thursday, Argentina's largest state bank, Banco Nacion, sharply strengthened the peso, so the dollar cost 58 pesos instead of 63 pesos, which was the case on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Dollar Vote Twitter Bank Alliance Price Argentina All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

US Arranges Secret Talks Between Israel, UAE Amid ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2019 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Uzbek National Pleads Guilty in US Court to Conspi ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico central bank cuts key interest rate a quart ..

3 minutes ago

European Central Bank's Website Hacked, Users Data ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.