UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentina's National Currency Slips To 63 Pesos Per US Dollar Amid Political Uncertainty

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:18 AM

Argentina's National Currency Slips to 63 Pesos Per US Dollar Amid Political Uncertainty

Argentina's national currency peso was not only unable to at least partially recover from its sharp drop in the wake of the opposition's victory in the primaries but fell to 63 pesos per US dollar, the banking data have shown

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Argentina's national currency peso was not only unable to at least partially recover from its sharp drop in the wake of the opposition's victory in the primaries but fell to 63 pesos per US dollar, the banking data have shown.

The peso initially dropped by around 30 percent from 46-47 pesos to 60-64 pesos per US dollar on Monday when the results of the primaries were announced. According to them, opposition alliance Front of All led by Alberto Fernandez gained over 47 percent of the vote, while the Together for Change coalition of incumbent president Mauricio Macri gained only 32 percent.

Late on Tuesday, the currency rate stood at around 58 pesos per US dollar. Early on Wednesday, Argentina's central bank Banco Nacion lowered the exchange rate of the national currency by 5 percent to 61 pesos. However, later on the same day, the currency was traded at 63 pesos per US dollar.

While some banks, including Banco Ciudad, Banco Patagonia, followed suit, others traded the national currency at 64-65 pesos per US dollar.

Analysts, surveyed by Sputnik, said it was difficult to forecast the peso rate for the near future, citing uncertainty in both political and economic areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Vote Bank Same Alliance Argentina All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Airport Back to Normal Operation After P ..

7 seconds ago

UAE Press: World should not ignore recession signa ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

53 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 August 2019

1 hour ago

Yemeni Gov't Calls on Media Outlets to Refrain Fro ..

9 seconds ago

US Self-Initiates Probe Into Corrosion-Resistant S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.