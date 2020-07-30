ASEAN to Become Global Industrial Center After COVID-19 Pandemic - Indonesian Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will become the center of global production, as COVID-19 will make certain changes to the economic world order, Siswo Pramono, the head of the policy analysis and development agency at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"We will have a post-COVID global order centralized in East Asia, with important role of ASEAN as a single production base of the world market," Pramono said during a Valdai Club online conference.

The official added that the global business viewed the ASEAN countries positively, and the organization would retain its role in maintaining stability and progress in the region amid the global health crisis and escalated Washington-Beijing tensions.

According to Pramono, companies from China, South Korea and other countries are already moving production to the ASEAN states. The official also said, citing data from the US Chamber of Commerce, that most of the US companies are ready to relocate to Southeast Asia.

The Indonesian official also said that the Russian Far East region could ensure the energy security of the ASEAN-based industry. In addition, Pramono expressed hope that the Northeast Passage would link the ASEAN region to Western Europe via Russian ports by 2030.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.