UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP Discuss Stepping Up Cooperation To Help Asia Pacific In Addressing COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB), ESCAP discuss stepping up cooperation to help Asia Pacific in addressing COVID-19 crisis

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Wednesday discussed enhancing cooperation to help Asia Pacific region in order to address the novel coronavirus disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Wednesday discussed enhancing cooperation to help Asia Pacific region in order to address the novel coronavirus disease.

"ESCAP played a key role in the establishment of ADB, and our two organizations have a long history of close partnership," said Asakawa, according to a press release.

"Our continued cooperation is now more important than ever. We must seek further synergies by combining our knowledge, networks, and finance to help developing Asia address health, social, and economic crises caused by COVID-19." "Supporting our member countries build back better after COVID-19 lies at the heart of both our agendas," said Alisjahbana. "I am looking forward to deepening our cooperation to get our region's economies and societies back on their feet in a way that protects our region's precious environmental resources�very much including our oceans." ADB and ESCAP launched with the United Nations Development Programme a joint report on Fast-Tracking the SDGs: Driving Asia-Pacific Transformations, at the 7th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development in May.

The forum concluded that the future of the region would be dictated by how countries respond to the pandemic and how well these responses are aligned with the 2030 SDG Agenda for sustainable development.

The two organizations also organize the Asia-Pacific Trade Facilitation Forum and collaborate across many other areas, such as the Thematic Working Group on Gender Equality and on the Asia Pacific Climate Week. ADB is looking to expand cooperation with ESCAP on other areas, including gender inequality, climate change, ocean pollution, and boosting quality infrastructure.

ADB announced a $20 billion assistance package on 13 April to address the needs of its developing member countries (DMCs) as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The package includes $13 billion for quick and affordable budget support to help DMCs counter the severe macroeconomic impacts arising from the pandemic with countercyclical expenditure. Some $2.5 billion of the package is available as concessional and grant resources, and about $2 billion is earmarked for loans and guarantees to the private sector to rejuvenate trade and supply chains. ADB will expand its technical assistance to DMCs in designing, improving, implementing, and monitoring health and other sector actions against COVID-19.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Budget Sudanese Pound April May Undp Asian Development Bank From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor passes away from Coronav ..

5 seconds ago

PIA issues schedule of flights to bring back Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

Dr dies fighting Coronavirus in Khairpur

2 minutes ago

Rupee recovers 57 paisas against dollar in interba ..

2 minutes ago

Kosovo parliament names new government after month ..

few seconds

Tobacco growers propose increase in FED from Rs. 1 ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.