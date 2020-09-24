UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Audit Regulator Fines Audit Firm Of Chartered Accountants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:21 PM

Audit regulator fines audit firm of chartered accountants

The Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Aslam Malik & Company, Chartered Accountants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Audit Oversight board (AOB) has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on Aslam Malik & Company, Chartered Accountants.

The Firm had committed multiple violations of the law. One of the reported partners of the firm signed six auditor's reports of listed companies on behalf of the firm without first attaining the necessary authority from ICAP to sign such reports on behalf of the audit firm, said a press release issued here.

The firm had failed to report this partner for the purposes of audit quality control review.

The firm also filed false information to AOB regarding this partner and provided a false declaration that the information provided was updated and true.

The action was taken by AOB after providing an opportunity of being heard to the firm and explaining its position in writing and in person.

AOB also directed the firm to submit an action plan comprising substantive measures to address the weaknesses in its systems and controls.

AOB is the independent regulatory authority that oversees the quality of audit of financial statements of public interest companies that include all listed companies.

The stakeholders of these companies include investors, shareholders, lenders, and tax authorities which place their trust in the independent assurance provided by external auditors that the financial statements prepared by the management present a true and fair view of the companies' financial statements. Only the audit firms registered with AOB are authorized to audit the financial statements of a public interest company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Fine All From

Recent Stories

Eltezam Environmental Campaign 2020 showcases succ ..

9 minutes ago

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

39 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

54 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

1 hour ago

Lavrov: Unfortunately COVID-19 Crisis Worsened Glo ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.