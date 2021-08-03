UrduPoint.com

Auto Giant Stellantis Posts Strong Profit In Inaugural First Half

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:18 PM

Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaugural first half

US-European auto giant Stellantis, formed by Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, posted a sizeable net profit in the new company's first six months of existence even as a global chip shortage cut its production

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :US-European auto giant Stellantis, formed by Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, posted a sizeable net profit in the new company's first six months of existence even as a global chip shortage cut its production.

Stellantis, whose brands also include Maserati and Jeep, said on Tuesday its net profit totalled 5.8 billion Euros ($6.9 billion) in the first six months of the year. Net revenues reached 72.6 billion euros.

Richard Palmer, the company's chief financial officer, said Stellantis hit a "record margin" compared to the past performances of the previous companies, Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler.

"We feel we had a very strong first half in terms of margins and commercially speaking," Palmer said in a press conference.

The company had an adjusted operating income margin -- or operating income divided by net sales -- of 11.4 percent.

Stellantis performed well despite a global shortage of semiconductors that forced the company to cut production of 700,000 vehicles.

Palmer said production would be reduced by another 500,000 vehicles in the third quarter but that the chip shortage is not expected to worsen.

Stellantis expects a 10 percent margin for the full year -- better than previously forecast -- assuming "no deterioration of the semicondutor situations and no further lockdowns" due to Covid, he said.

The company performed well in North America, with strong sales of its Ram pickup trucks and Jeep hybrids.

In Europe, its main market, sales were driven by the Peugeot 2008 model and the new Citroen C4, Oel Mokka and Fiat 500 electric cars.

The company said it was going "full speed ahead" with the launch of 11 battery-electric vehicles and 10 plug-in-hybrids over the next 24 months.

"While delivering this strong operational performance the Company also made significant progress on strategic matters related to electrification acceleration and software, which are fundamental pillars of our strategy," chief executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

tsz/lth/yad

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Europe Company Vehicles Progress Palmer Market Jeep Fiat Maserati Peugeot Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Qu ..

Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Quickly Launch Meaningful Negoti ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer St ..

UK Mulling Cyberattack Against Iran Over Mercer Street Incident - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papu ..

Five Dead, 2 Taken Hostage in Tribal Clash in Papua New Guinea - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N de ..

Abbasi differs with Shehbaz on reasons of PML-N defeat in 2018 general elections

14 minutes ago
 Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by K ..

Restoration of Inter-Korean Hotline Requested by Kim Jong Un - South Korean Inte ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.