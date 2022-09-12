UrduPoint.com

Awareness Seminar On "Cyber Security" On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Awareness seminar on "Cyber Security" on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :An awareness seminar on "Cyber Security" will be held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) here on September 14, 2022 (Wednesday).

SCCI spokesperson Tajamal Hussain said on Monday that the specialists from Wateen Telecom Ltd would give awareness why the hackers weretargeting small businesses and help to reverse this trend of increasingCyber Crimes and prevent further losses.

