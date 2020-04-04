UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Calls For Consensus Of OPEC+ States At Upcoming Meeting For Market Stability

Azerbaijan Calls for Consensus of OPEC+ States at Upcoming Meeting for Market Stability

Azerbaijan calls for a unified position of OPEC+ countries at the potential OPEC-non-OPEC meeting aimed at finding ways to balance the oil market, Zamina Aliyeva, an adviser to Azerbaijan's energy minister, said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Azerbaijan calls for a unified position of OPEC+ countries at the potential OPEC-non-OPEC meeting aimed at finding ways to balance the oil market, Zamina Aliyeva, an adviser to Azerbaijan's energy minister, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Aliyeva told Sputnik that the online OPEC+ meeting was scheduled to take place on the coming Monday via a videoconference.

"Azerbaijan calls on all oil-producing countries to take a common position at the upcoming meeting and maintain market stability," Aliyeva, who is also the head of the ministry's press service, said.

Aliyeva also stated that solidarity among oil-producing countries was the only way to settle the current market situation.

"We believe that the solidarity of oil producers is the only solution to this situation. We are on the edge of a new stage in the process of stabilizing oil prices. The current problems in the global oil market have a negative impact not only on OPEC+ countries but also on other oil producers," she said.

Baku is ready to further support the OPEC-non-OPEC framework and take on additional commitments, the ministry official said.

Aliyeva added that the process of balancing the oil market should include countries beyond the OPEC+ framework.

