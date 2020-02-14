UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahraini Prosecution Sends Major Iran Money Laundering Case To Court - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

Bahraini Prosecution Sends Major Iran Money Laundering Case to Court - Attorney General

Bahrain's prosecution on Thursday submitted to the court a case involving several people accused of laundering billions of dollars for Iran through the Manama-based Future Bank, Attorney General Ali bin Fadhel Al-Buainain said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Bahrain's prosecution on Thursday submitted to the court a case involving several people accused of laundering billions of dollars for Iran through the Manama-based Future Bank, Attorney General Ali bin Fadhel Al-Buainain said.

"Bahrain's Public Prosecution Office has sent over to the court the cases of the [people] suspected of laundering enormous sums of money for Iran through one of the largest Bahraini banks, Future Bank, to finance terrorist activities. The bank has conducted thousands of financial operations providing cover to Iranian companies. The bank managed to hide approximately $5 billion by conducting off-the-books operations," Al-Buainain said in an interview with Al Ayam newspaper.

He added that Bahrain's central bank launched the investigation into Future Bank in 2018 on suspicion of major violations of national banking regulations.

"The central bank conducted an investigation with the bank's employees and checked tens of thousands of documents with the participation of the interior ministry and independent international experts," Al-Buainain added.

Over the years, the Iranian banking system has been operating under heavy US sanctions, as Washington claims the country to be a major sponsor of terrorism, something which Tehran has denied.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Ministry Iran Washington Bank Tehran Bahrain Money 2018 Billion Court

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 3 (35%) Pakistanis claim that they are a ..

21 minutes ago

ASEAN, Russia Studying Idea to Hold Joint Navy Dri ..

21 minutes ago

Malaysia assures steadfast support on Kashmir: AJK ..

23 minutes ago

Child dies of dog biting in Multan

31 minutes ago

Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation Working on ..

41 minutes ago

Turkish President to address joint session of parl ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.