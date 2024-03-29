Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 30 March 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00
EURO EUR 300.66 300.12
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8409 1.8376
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.58 350.95
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.73 308.18
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.70 205.33
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.42 181.09
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.13 26.08
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.64 25.59
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.24 40.17
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.41 166.
11
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.37 206.00
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2065 0.2061
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.72 38.65
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.95 58.84
THAI BAHT THB 7.63 7.62
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.84 75.71
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.26 74.13
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.31 903.68
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.9667
GBP 350.4048
EUR 299.8983
JPY 1.8359
SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-04-2024
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
Provincial minister attends solar product launch
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance cooperation in IT and Telecom sector
More Stories From Business
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise7 minutes ago
-
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms9 minutes ago
-
Prudent policies lead to sustainable economic recovery: Finance Ministry1 hour ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Governor10 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
PTC rebuts misleading tax loss figures, seeks fair market competition3 hours ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.3,800 to Rs.234,800 per tola3 hours ago
-
SACM directs authorities to find out solution to problems of miners, crush plants4 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls slightly4 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan's Ambassador, Pakistan’s Commerce minister forge path for enhanced economic ties4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy4 hours ago