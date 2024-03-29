Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.50 278.00

EURO EUR 300.66 300.12

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8409 1.8376

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.58 350.95

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.73 308.18

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 205.70 205.33

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.42 181.09

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.13 26.08

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.64 25.59

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.24 40.17

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 166.41 166.

11

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.37 206.00

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.73 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2065 0.2061

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.72 38.65

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.95 58.84

THAI BAHT THB 7.63 7.62

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.84 75.71

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.26 74.13

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.41 76.27

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.31 903.68

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.9667

GBP 350.4048

EUR 299.8983

JPY 1.8359

SETTLEMENT DATE: 02-04-2024

APP/mzr/