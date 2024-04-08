Open Menu

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 302.08 301.54

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8340 1.8307

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.54 350.91

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.10 307.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.64 204.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.96 182.63

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.29 26.24

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.91 25.87

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.43 40.36

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

15 166.85

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.31 205.94

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.63

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2057 0.2053

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.59 58.49

THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.59

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.35 903.72

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8636

GBP 350.775

EUR 301.0652

JPY 1.8366

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-04-2024

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Riyal United States Dollars Euro United Kingdom Pounds Japan Yen China Yuan Renminbi Canada Dollars Kuwait Dinars Hong Kong Dollars Saudi Arabia Riyals Australia Dollars New Zealand Dollars Singapore Dollars Malaysian Ringgit Qatari Riyal Thai Bhat Danish Krone Norwegians Krone Swedish Krona Swiss Franc UAE Dirham South Korean Won National Bank Of Pakistan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of mart ..

Nawabzada Raisani vows to support families of martyrs

26 minutes ago
 Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phas ..

Armed dacoits hold family hostage in New City Phase-II

26 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

Hyderabad: 11 Profiteers Fined

29 minutes ago
 Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for ke ..

Wildlife Deptt imposes fine on five outlaws for keeping birds illegally

29 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee ..

Balochistan CM chairs meeting of reforms committee for improvement of governance

29 minutes ago
 LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbe ..

LHC sentences lawyer to 6 months in jail for misbehaving with judge

29 minutes ago
Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search oper ..

Kohat Gumbat police conduct successful search operation

29 minutes ago
 AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal d ..

AGF kicks off food distribution drive in Sujawal district

29 minutes ago
 PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

29 minutes ago
 Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shop ..

Mardani peera: a mouthwatering sweet attracts shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celeb ..

39 minutes ago
 Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo ..

Mortar fire kills 3 Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo: Southern African force

39 minutes ago
 WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted wa ..

WASA devises Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted water supply

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business