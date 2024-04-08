Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 April 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates
URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85
EURO EUR 302.08 301.54
JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8340 1.8307
BRITISH POUND GBP 351.54 350.91
SWISS FRANC CHF 308.10 307.55
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.64 204.27
AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.96 182.63
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.29 26.24
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.91 25.87
DANISH KRONE DKK 40.43 40.36
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.
15 166.85
SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.31 205.94
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.63
KOREAN WON KRW 0.2057 0.2053
CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.59 58.49
THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.59
U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08
QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.35 903.72
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 277.8636
GBP 350.775
EUR 301.0652
JPY 1.8366
SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-04-2024
APP/msq
