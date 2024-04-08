Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday the following exchange rates.

URRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.35 277.85

EURO EUR 302.08 301.54

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.8340 1.8307

BRITISH POUND GBP 351.54 350.91

SWISS FRANC CHF 308.10 307.55

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.64 204.27

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 182.96 182.63

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 26.29 26.24

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.91 25.87

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.43 40.36

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 167.

15 166.85

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 206.31 205.94

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.69 35.63

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2057 0.2053

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.67 38.60

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.59 58.49

THAI BAHT THB 7.60 7.59

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 75.80 75.67

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.21 74.08

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.33 76.20

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 905.35 903.72

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 277.8636

GBP 350.775

EUR 301.0652

JPY 1.8366

SETTLEMENT DATE: 15-04-2024

