EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.54275.12
GBP 353.20 345.13
EUR 301.39 295.07
JPY 1.79561.7546
SAR 75.07 73.35
AED 76.66 75.
41
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43021
LIBOR 3M 5.59111
LIBOR 6M 5.74210
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.41272.97267.92263.92259.47255.05251.17
EUR 294.98292.57287.54283.67279.28274.92271.17
GBP 345.51342.48336.20 331.24 325.76 320.28 315.49
APP/msq
