EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.54275.12

GBP 353.20 345.13

EUR 301.39 295.07

JPY 1.79561.7546

SAR 75.07 73.35

AED 76.66 75.

41

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43021

LIBOR 3M 5.59111

LIBOR 6M 5.74210

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.41272.97267.92263.92259.47255.05251.17

EUR 294.98292.57287.54283.67279.28274.92271.17

GBP 345.51342.48336.20 331.24 325.76 320.28 315.49

APP/msq

