Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

U.S DOLLAR USD 278.90 278.40

EURO EUR 299.43 298.90

JAPANESE YEN JPY 1.7866 1.7834

BRITISH POUND GBP 348.36 347.73

SWISS FRANC CHF 305.27 304.72

CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 204.09 203.72

AUSTRALIAN DOLAR AUD 181.75 181.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 25.73 25.68

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.41 25.37

DANISH KRONE DKK 40.07 40.00

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR NZD 165.

99 165.69

SINGAPORE DOLLAR SGD 204.82 204.45

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 35.74 35.67

KOREAN WON KRW 0.2022 0.2019

CHINESE YUAN CNY 38.75 38.69

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT MYR 58.38 58.27

THAI BAHT THB 7.52 7.51

U.E.A DIRHAM AED 76.42 76.28

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.32 74.19

QATAR RIYAL QAR 76.45 76.32

KUWAITI DINAR KWD 906.39 904.76

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 278.3789

GBP 348.2241

EUR 298.5056

JPY 1.7885

SETTLEMENT DATE: 30-04-2024

