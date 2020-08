Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rates 2 in Pakistan 12 Aug 2020

29 LIBOR LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS LIBOR 1M 0.16825 LIBOR 3M 0.25688 LIBOR 6M 0.33313 US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates CURRENCY SIGHT/ 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M USD 168.08 168.09 168.04 167.84 167.55 167.05 166.58 EUR 197.09 197.18 197.24 197.13 196.90 196.50 196.09 GBP 219.02 219.06 219.01 218.78 218.42 217.86 217.27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES CURRENCY SELLING BUYING USD 170.29 166.42 GBP 221.92 216.85 EUR 199.63 195.08 JPY 1.5961 1.5598 SAR 45.46 44.33 AED 46.37 45.

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

Hina Pervez Butt says attempt to murder was made o ..

Over 80% of Russian Companies Have Cybersecurity V ..

Kazakhstan to Resume Flights to 7 Countries Starti ..

Russian Government Sends BRICS Bank Host Country A ..

UK Finance Minister Says 'Hard Times Are Here' Aft ..

Belarus' Central Bank Maintains Refinancing Rate a ..