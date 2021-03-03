UrduPoint.com
Baring Vostok Has No Plans To Sell Its Share In Russia's Vostochny Bank - Calvey

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:28 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US investor Michael Calvey, the founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, said on Wednesday that the fund had no plans to sell its stake in Russia's Vostochny bank.

"There are no plans to leave in the near future.

The fund remains a shareholder of the bank, we have no plans to abandon the asset in the near future," Calvey told reporters.

According to the latest information available on the website of Russia's Central Bank, the fund holds a 41.6 percent stake in the bank.

