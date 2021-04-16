MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia has not seen any signs of Pristina's commitment to comply with the agreement on economic normalization, which was signed in September through mediation of ex-US President Donald Trump, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, Serbia has not yet seen any results of the signing of the agreement, apart for the opening of the US development fund's office in Belgrade, and the "mini Shengen initiative," which suggests establishing a unified regional trade market based on freedom of movement of humans, goods, capital and services.

"We've already made the first agreements within this framework together with our neighbors from Albania and Northern Macedonia. Pristina has taken the obligation in Washington DC to participate in this initiative but just three days ago the state of the so-called prime minister from Pristina and the president of so-called Kosovo [said] that they are not even thinking about taking participation in this initiative and that they are not going to respect this obligation and that they are thinking about initiating [the reciprocity] in economic relations. So at this particular moment we cannot see that they are behaving according to this agreement," Selakovic said.