UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgrade Slams Pristina's Non-Compliance With Economic Normalization Deal Signed In US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Belgrade Slams Pristina's Non-Compliance With Economic Normalization Deal Signed in US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Serbia has not seen any signs of Pristina's commitment to comply with the agreement on economic normalization, which was signed in September through mediation of ex-US President Donald Trump, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the diplomat, Serbia has not yet seen any results of the signing of the agreement, apart for the opening of the US development fund's office in Belgrade, and the "mini Shengen initiative," which suggests establishing a unified regional trade market based on freedom of movement of humans, goods, capital and services.

"We've already made the first agreements within this framework together with our neighbors from Albania and Northern Macedonia. Pristina has taken the obligation in Washington DC to participate in this initiative but just three days ago the state of the so-called prime minister from Pristina and the president of so-called Kosovo [said] that they are not even thinking about taking participation in this initiative and that they are not going to respect this obligation and that they are thinking about initiating [the reciprocity] in economic relations. So at this particular moment we cannot see that they are behaving according to this agreement," Selakovic said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Washington Visit Trump Pristina Belgrade Albania Serbia Macedonia September Market From Agreement Mini

Recent Stories

MoI participates virtually in 6th Annual Middle Ea ..

11 minutes ago

NACTA includes TLP into list of Pakistan’s outla ..

12 minutes ago

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

24 minutes ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

32 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

45 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.