BFC Issued 268 Registrations, Licences And Certificates In 30 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in the last 30 days.
He was addressing a meeting of the Coordination Committee of Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at DC Office.
The meeting was attended by Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir and local officials of all departments.
Citizens submitted 352 applications for issuance of licences, certificates, registration and NOCs related to 11 different departments in BFC.
While 14 persons sought expert opinion, out of which 268 have been issued required registration, licence, certificate and NOCs while 57 applications are under process.
ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar directed the local authorities of all departments to deal with the applications for RLCOs in BFC on a priority basis. He appreciated the efforts made by thw Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make BFC functional.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Business
-
SACM on IC&TE briefed on performance, goals of KP-EZDMC20 minutes ago
-
Ben & Jerry's owner Unilever to spin off ice cream arm50 minutes ago
-
Rice worth $2.517 bln exported, exports grew by 85.83% in 8 months2 hours ago
-
CDNS achieved Rs 60 billion in Islamic investment bonds3 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan envoy for increasing bilateral trade up to $800 million with Pakistan3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on ‘Industrial Automation' tomorrow3 hours ago
-
Trade delegation off to Kyrgyzstan3 hours ago
-
Govt. earmarks 2 billion for Pakistan Startup Funds4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 20247 hours ago
-
Current economic challenges can be tackled: Pasha18 hours ago