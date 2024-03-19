BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in the last 30 days.

He was addressing a meeting of the Coordination Committee of Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at DC Office.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir and local officials of all departments.

Citizens submitted 352 applications for issuance of licences, certificates, registration and NOCs related to 11 different departments in BFC.

While 14 persons sought expert opinion, out of which 268 have been issued required registration, licence, certificate and NOCs while 57 applications are under process.

ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar directed the local authorities of all departments to deal with the applications for RLCOs in BFC on a priority basis. He appreciated the efforts made by thw Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make BFC functional.