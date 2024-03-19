Open Menu

BFC Issued 268 Registrations, Licences And Certificates In 30 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

BFC issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in 30 days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) issued 268 registrations, licences and certificates in the last 30 days.

He was addressing a meeting of the Coordination Committee of Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at DC Office.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Amer Majeed Sheikh and Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir and local officials of all departments.

Citizens submitted 352 applications for issuance of licences, certificates, registration and NOCs related to 11 different departments in BFC.

While 14 persons sought expert opinion, out of which 268 have been issued required registration, licence, certificate and NOCs while 57 applications are under process.

ADC Muzaffar Mukhtar directed the local authorities of all departments to deal with the applications for RLCOs in BFC on a priority basis. He appreciated the efforts made by thw Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make BFC functional.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Sialkot Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

37 minutes ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

2 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

4 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

5 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business