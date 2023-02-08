Biden Calls on Congress in State of Union Speech to Raise Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) President Joe Biden in his 2023 State of the Union speech called on Congress to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default on the United States' financial obligations, with the statement coming amid talks with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the matter.

"Let us commit here tonight that the full faith and credit of the United States of America will never, ever be questioned," Biden said on Tuesday evening.

Last week, Biden met with McCarthy at the White House to talk about raising the debt ceiling. McCarthy has called for a "responsible" raise of the debt ceiling that also addresses government spending, while Biden has urged lawmakers to raise it without conditions.

Biden in his speech characterized Republicans' plan as taking the US economy "hostage." McCarthy has vowed that a default on US debt is not an option.