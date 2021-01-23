UrduPoint.com
Biden Says US Economic Crisis 'Deepening'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday that the COVID-19 induced economic crisis in the United States is deepening.

"We remain in a once-in-a-century public health crisis that has led to the most unequal job and economic crisis in modern history. And the crisis is only deepening," Biden said in his remarks, shortly after a meeting with his economic advisors.

