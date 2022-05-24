UrduPoint.com

Bill Gates Says Greatest Underinvestment Globally Still In Infectious Disease

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Bill Gates Says Greatest Underinvestment Globally Still in Infectious Disease

The biggest underinvestment around the world is still in preparing treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The biggest underinvestment around the world is still in preparing treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases, microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates said on Tuesday.

"The greatest underinvestment is still in infectious disease," Gates said during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Gates said the wealthy nations have to play a key role in preparing for the next pandemic and to aid the developing countries because it is better to invest on contingency plans now than to spend more money and resources in dealing with a pandemic that may catch most off guard.

At present, global markets do not work to incentivize investment in treatment of infectious diseases, which may be a key factor in the lack of investment in this area, he added.

Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and in working with the UN-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bill Gates Switzerland Money May Market

Recent Stories

90 students held for using unfair means in SSC ann ..

90 students held for using unfair means in SSC annual examinations

32 seconds ago
 WHO says monkeypox virus outbreaks containable

WHO says monkeypox virus outbreaks containable

33 seconds ago
 Solution of all religious, political issues lies i ..

Solution of all religious, political issues lies in dialogue, consultation: Ashr ..

35 seconds ago
 Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO b ..

Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO bids

36 seconds ago
 US-Led Collective West Engaged in Proxy War Agains ..

US-Led Collective West Engaged in Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine - US Congr ..

38 seconds ago
 98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

98% forest fire extinguished in Sherani: Wasey

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.