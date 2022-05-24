Bill Gates Says Greatest Underinvestment Globally Still in Infectious Disease

The biggest underinvestment around the world is still in preparing treatments and vaccines for infectious diseases, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire businessman Bill Gates said on Tuesday

"The greatest underinvestment is still in infectious disease," Gates said during remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Gates said the wealthy nations have to play a key role in preparing for the next pandemic and to aid the developing countries because it is better to invest on contingency plans now than to spend more money and resources in dealing with a pandemic that may catch most off guard.

At present, global markets do not work to incentivize investment in treatment of infectious diseases, which may be a key factor in the lack of investment in this area, he added.

Gates has been an active participant in the global effort to distribute COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and in working with the UN-chaired Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and the COVAX facility.