Bitcoin Price Reaches $31,000 for First Time Since June 2022 - Market Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Bitcoin's price is going up 2.58%, nearing $31.000 for the first time since June 8, 2022, trading data showed on Friday.

On Friday, the cryptocurrency's price topped $31,000, followed by a minor fallback. As of 08:56 GMT, Bitcoin was trading at $30,714, gaining 2.

58% in price, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed on Friday.

According to Binance, Bitcoin's highest trading price on Friday is a record since June 8, 2022, after which it dropped to $19,000 by June 19 and has been slowly recovering ever since.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that began its market ascension early in the 2010s. As of today, Bitcoin's all-time high price of $69,044 was reached in November 2021.