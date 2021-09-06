UrduPoint.com

Bitcoin Price Surpasses $51,000 First Time Since Mid-May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The price of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency surpassed the $51,000 mark in the early hours of Monday, for the first time since May 13.

Data from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange showed that Bitcoin was trading up a little over three percent at 0:12 Moscow time on Monday (21:12 GMT on Sunday), with its price standing at $51,596.

Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap portal showed that Bitcoin's value was going up 2.96 percent, to $51,612.

At the start of August, the price of Bitcoin was on the rise, hitting the highest level since mid-May at over $44,000 on August 8. At the end of last month, the Bitcoin price surpassed the $50,000 mark, demonstrating stable recovery after the sharp fall in May.

