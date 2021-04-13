Bitcoin Surges Above $62,700 Setting New Record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of the bitcoin cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, as it surged above $62,700, according to trading data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The price of the bitcoin cryptocurrency hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, as it surged above $62,700, according to trading data.

As of 08:23 GMT, bitcoin climbed by 3.1 percent to $62,700 at Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price based on data from more than 20 exchanges, bitcoin rose by 2.84 percent to $62,600.