Bolivia Registers $61Mln Surplus In Foreign Trade From Jan-Feb After 5 Years Of Deficit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Bolivia Registers $61Mln Surplus in Foreign Trade From Jan-Feb After 5 Years of Deficit

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Bolivia has registered a foreign trade surplus of $61 million in the first two months of 2020 after five years of deficit, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) said on Friday.

"Per February 2020, the trade balance registered a surplus $61 million, an opposed to the same period in 2019 when a deficit of $384 million was registered," the INE said in its monthly report on imports and exports.

The overall export in the first two months was $1.44 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 8.6 percent.

The report was published amid warnings of the authorities and analysts that the Bolivian exports might have suffered a strong drop in March, which will last for several months and is a consequence of the economic stagnation on the neighboring and global markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

