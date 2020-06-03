Booms Prevented Oil Products Spilled in Norilsk From Ending Up in Kara Sea - Authorities

Oil products spilled from the thermal power plant in Norilsk did not end up in Kara Sea, the city mayor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Oil products spilled from the thermal power plant in Norilsk did not end up in Kara Sea, the city mayor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Oil products did not reach the Kara Sea. Rivers are all fenced with booms. Drinking water is also not contaminated," it said.