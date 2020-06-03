- Home
- Business
- News
- Booms Prevented Oil Products Spilled in Norilsk From Ending Up in Kara Sea - Authorities
Booms Prevented Oil Products Spilled In Norilsk From Ending Up In Kara Sea - Authorities
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:52 PM
Oil products spilled from the thermal power plant in Norilsk did not end up in Kara Sea, the city mayor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday
KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Oil products spilled from the thermal power plant in Norilsk did not end up in Kara Sea, the city mayor's office told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Oil products did not reach the Kara Sea. Rivers are all fenced with booms. Drinking water is also not contaminated," it said.