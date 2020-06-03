Brazil's industrial production nosedived by 18.8 percent in April from the month before as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Latin America's largest economy, official figures released Wednesday show

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Brazil's industrial production nosedived by 18.8 percent in April from the month before as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Latin America's largest economy, official figures released Wednesday show.

It was a 27.2% drop compared to April 2019, the deepest decline since 2002 when the official statistics agency IBGE began tracking industrial production.