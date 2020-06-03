UrduPoint.com
Brazil's Industrial Production Plummets 18.8% In April: Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Brazil's industrial production nosedived by 18.8 percent in April from the month before as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Latin America's largest economy, official figures released Wednesday show

It was a 27.2% drop compared to April 2019, the deepest decline since 2002 when the official statistics agency IBGE began tracking industrial production.

It was a 27.2% drop compared to April 2019, the deepest decline since 2002 when the official statistics agency IBGE began tracking industrial production.

