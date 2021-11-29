Brent Crude Price Up by Over 4%, Surpassing $74.7 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The price of January futures for Brent crude went up by over 4 percent in the early hours of Monday.

As of 04:07 Moscow time (01:07 GMT), the price of January futures for Brent was up to $74.76 per barrel.

The price of January futures for WTI crude was rising by 5 percent in the early hours of Monday, to $71.56 per barrel.