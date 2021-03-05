Brent Crude Tops $69 Per Barrel First Time Since January 8, 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Brent crude futures broke through $69 per barrel for the first time since January 8 last year.

As of 14:41 GMT, the price of May futures for Brent oil mixture grew by 3.28 percent to $68.92, trading above $69 per barrel just minutes earlier.

April futures for WTI oil grew by 3.1 percent to $65.81 per barrel.

Oil quotes are growing for the third trading session in a row on news from OPEC+. On March 4, the alliance decided not to increase production in April, and Saudi Arabia will also maintain its additional reduction of 1 million barrels per day.