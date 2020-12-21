UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brent Crude Trading Below $50, Russian Stock Market Down 1.8% - Trading Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:00 PM

Brent Crude Trading Below $50, Russian Stock Market Down 1.8% - Trading Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Brent crude is trading below $50 on Monday for the first time since December 15 on the news of a new highly-contagious strain of the coronavirus, which was discovered in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Russian stock market is 1,8 percent down, according to the Moscow Stock Exchange index. Gazprom is more than 4 percent down, flag carrier Aeroflot nearly 5 percent, Sberbank 2.4 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Moscow Stock Exchange December Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tunisian Premier Tasks Defense, Interior Chiefs to ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Concerns Over Developments in Ce ..

12 minutes ago

UK Transport Chief Says Freight, Travel Ban Will N ..

12 minutes ago

76,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Mani ..

14 minutes ago

Eighth death anniversary of Bashir Ahmed Bilour Sh ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.