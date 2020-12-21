Brent Crude Trading Below $50, Russian Stock Market Down 1.8% - Trading Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Brent crude is trading below $50 on Monday for the first time since December 15 on the news of a new highly-contagious strain of the coronavirus, which was discovered in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Russian stock market is 1,8 percent down, according to the Moscow Stock Exchange index. Gazprom is more than 4 percent down, flag carrier Aeroflot nearly 5 percent, Sberbank 2.4 percent.