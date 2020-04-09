Brent, WTI Oil Futures Extend Gains, Trade Up 5-11%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Oil prices extended gains by 5 to 11 percent on Wednesday, according to trading data.

As of 20.47 GMT, the price of June futures for Brent crude surged by 5.55 percent to $33.64 per barrel, while May futures for WTI crude were trading up 10.71 percent at $26.16 per barrel.

Both prices continue to recover from lows unseen since the early 2000s reached on March 30.