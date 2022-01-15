The gross domestic product (GDP) in Britain is estimated to have grown by 0.9 percent in November 2021, rising above its pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020 for the first time by 0.7 percent, the Office for National Statistics said Friday

Services, production and construction output all increased between October and November 2021, the national statistical institute said in a newly-published report, adding that services and construction output are both 1.3 percent above their pre-pandemic levels while production remains 2.6 percent below.

Overall, British GDP grew by 1.

1 percent in the three months to November 2021, reflecting the strong performance of the services sector. "Administrative and support service activities, human health and social work activities and transport and storage were the three largest contributors to the services sector growth," the institute said.

If there are no other data revisions, it added, quarterly GDP for October to December 2021 will either reach or surpass its pre-corona-virus level in the fourth quarter of 2019, provided its monthly December 2021 estimate does not fall by more than 0.2 percent.