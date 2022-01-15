UrduPoint.com

Britain's GDP Rises Above Pre-pandemic Level For First Time

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Britain's GDP rises above pre-pandemic level for first time

The gross domestic product (GDP) in Britain is estimated to have grown by 0.9 percent in November 2021, rising above its pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020 for the first time by 0.7 percent, the Office for National Statistics said Friday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) in Britain is estimated to have grown by 0.9 percent in November 2021, rising above its pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020 for the first time by 0.7 percent, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

Services, production and construction output all increased between October and November 2021, the national statistical institute said in a newly-published report, adding that services and construction output are both 1.3 percent above their pre-pandemic levels while production remains 2.6 percent below.

Overall, British GDP grew by 1.

1 percent in the three months to November 2021, reflecting the strong performance of the services sector. "Administrative and support service activities, human health and social work activities and transport and storage were the three largest contributors to the services sector growth," the institute said.

If there are no other data revisions, it added, quarterly GDP for October to December 2021 will either reach or surpass its pre-corona-virus level in the fourth quarter of 2019, provided its monthly December 2021 estimate does not fall by more than 0.2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

February October November December 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

Veteran Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul ..

Veteran Kashmir Freedom Movement activist Abdul Hamid Nizami Remembered

5 minutes ago
 China's weekly coastal bulk freight index falls

China's weekly coastal bulk freight index falls

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: ..

Pakistan won’t abandon Afghans in time of need: PM

15 minutes ago
 Three stabbed outside Tokyo university

Three stabbed outside Tokyo university

8 minutes ago
 Japanese researchers 1st to use iPS cells to repa ..

Japanese researchers 1st to use iPS cells to repair spinal cord injury

8 minutes ago
 Experts explain reasons for higher COVID hospitali ..

Experts explain reasons for higher COVID hospitalization rate in North America

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.