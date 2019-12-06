- Home
Building Nord Stream 2 Does Not Mean Moscow To Stop Gas Transit To EU Via Ukraine - Putin
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 06:37 PM
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not mean that Russia wants to stop transit thought Ukraine, rather it is a question of cost-effectiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday
"I want to repeat that [the construction of Nord Stream 2] does not mean that Russia intends to stop transporting gas through Ukraine's territory. It is not a question of territory, but a question of economic viability," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of German businesses.