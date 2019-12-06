Building Nord Stream 2 Does Not Mean Moscow to Stop Gas Transit to EU Via Ukraine - Putin

(@imziishan)

BOCHAROV RUCHEY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline does not mean that Russia wants to stop transit thought Ukraine , rather it is a question of cost-effectiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I want to repeat that [the construction of Nord Stream 2] does not mean that Russia intends to stop transporting gas through Ukraine's territory. It is not a question of territory, but a question of economic viability," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of German businesses.