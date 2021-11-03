UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Operator Says Completed Pipeline Repairs, Resumes Gas Deliveries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:00 AM

Bulgarian Operator Says Completed Pipeline Repairs, Resumes Gas Deliveries

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Bulgaria's gas transport operator Bulgartransgaz has announced concluding the repairs of the ruptured pipeline in the country's Varna province.

On Monday, the operator halted natural gas supplies to neighboring Serbia, Romania, as well as Hungary further north after a pipeline rupture near the village of Vetrino. Transmission to Romania was partially restored later that day.

"Thanks to the prompt reaction and the efforts by the employees of Bulgartransgaz EAD, the repair works were completed and the transmission of natural gas to Serbia and Hungary will be resumed at 24:00 (22:00 GMT) on November 2, 2021. At the same time, the transmission to Romania will be increased," the company said in a statement.

The pipeline connects to TurkStream, which transports Russian gas under the Black Sea through Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Company Varna Same Bulgaria Romania Serbia Hungary November Gas

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

3 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

4 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

4 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.