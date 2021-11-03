Bulgarian Operator Says Completed Pipeline Repairs, Resumes Gas Deliveries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Bulgaria's gas transport operator Bulgartransgaz has announced concluding the repairs of the ruptured pipeline in the country's Varna province.

On Monday, the operator halted natural gas supplies to neighboring Serbia, Romania, as well as Hungary further north after a pipeline rupture near the village of Vetrino. Transmission to Romania was partially restored later that day.

"Thanks to the prompt reaction and the efforts by the employees of Bulgartransgaz EAD, the repair works were completed and the transmission of natural gas to Serbia and Hungary will be resumed at 24:00 (22:00 GMT) on November 2, 2021. At the same time, the transmission to Romania will be increased," the company said in a statement.

The pipeline connects to TurkStream, which transports Russian gas under the Black Sea through Turkey.