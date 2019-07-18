UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Briefed On Investment Potential In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:06 PM

Business community briefed on investment potential in Sindh

Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi on Thursday invited, on behalf of Sindh Government, to the business community to invest in different sectors especially in agriculture and livestock

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi on Thursday invited, on behalf of Sindh Government, to the business community to invest in different sectors especially in agriculture and livestock.

In an interactive session with officials of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and of various chambers and trade associations of Sindh here at the Federation House.

Presentations were given by senior officers of the Provincial Investment Department, which earlier was Sindh board of Investment, on different economic sectors and Special Economic Zones in Sindh. The Secretary and his team of officers briefed on the potential of these sectors, investment opportunities and the initiatives taken by Sindh government for promotion of investment in the province.

Managing Director, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, Mehboob-ul-Haq was among the Secretary's team. On FPCCI side, the prominent were Senior Vice President, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Vice Presidents Arshad Jamal, Noor Ahmed Khan, Muhammandi Muslim, former vice president Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, Chairman, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Syed Shujat Ali, President , Dadu CCI, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, President of Shikarpur CCI, Haji Dhani Bakhsh Memon, Sheraz Ali Kerio from Shaheed Benazirabad CCI and Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Real Estate and Secretary General of Landhi Trade and Industry , Mobeen Khan.

The Secretary assured full support from his department including in arranging finance on subsidized terms.

" Sindh Government will bear the interest loan up to KIBOR rate," he reassured.

The business community representatives took interest and requested the Secretary investment to visit the Chambers and trade associations in the province and arrange similar presentations/briefings for their member for better projection of the government's initiatives and policies.

The Secretary supported the proposal of regular interaction between theInvestment Department people and the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Loan Martyrs Shaheed Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Visit Enterprise Shikarpur Dadu Landhi Muslim From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dutch Prime Minister Says Difficult to Have Open D ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister briefed on agriculture credit card, ..

2 minutes ago

New Karachi police chief for reducing number of po ..

2 minutes ago

KP PA adopted Education Monitoring Authority Bill

2 minutes ago

ABISE to issue FA/FSc 2019 results on CDs rather t ..

12 minutes ago

MSF Urges Collective Action Against Ebola Outbreak ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.