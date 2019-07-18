Business community briefed on investment potential in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi on Thursday invited, on behalf of Sindh Government, to the business community to invest in different sectors especially in agriculture and livestock

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi on Thursday invited, on behalf of Sindh Government , to the business community to invest in different sectors especially in agriculture and livestock.

In an interactive session with officials of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and of various chambers and trade associations of Sindh here at the Federation House.

Presentations were given by senior officers of the Provincial Investment Department, which earlier was Sindh board of Investment, on different economic sectors and Special Economic Zones in Sindh. The Secretary and his team of officers briefed on the potential of these sectors, investment opportunities and the initiatives taken by Sindh government for promotion of investment in the province.

Managing Director, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, Mehboob-ul-Haq was among the Secretary's team. On FPCCI side, the prominent were Senior Vice President, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Vice Presidents Arshad Jamal, Noor Ahmed Khan, Muhammandi Muslim, former vice president Mumtaz Ali Shaikh, Chairman, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Syed Shujat Ali, President , Dadu CCI, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi, President of Shikarpur CCI, Haji Dhani Bakhsh Memon, Sheraz Ali Kerio from Shaheed Benazirabad CCI and Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Real Estate and Secretary General of Landhi Trade and Industry , Mobeen Khan.

The Secretary assured full support from his department including in arranging finance on subsidized terms.

" Sindh Government will bear the interest loan up to KIBOR rate," he reassured.

The business community representatives took interest and requested the Secretary investment to visit the Chambers and trade associations in the province and arrange similar presentations/briefings for their member for better projection of the government's initiatives and policies.

The Secretary supported the proposal of regular interaction between theInvestment Department people and the business community.