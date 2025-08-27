Business Community Committed To Tackling Pollution: Ex-MCCI President
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The business community is fully committed to protecting the environment and curbing air pollution,
said former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal.
He stressed that solution to industrial challenges does not lie in strict restrictions or closures,
but in consultation and mutual cooperation. “If policymakers take industry stakeholders into
confidence, not only can pollution be controlled more effectively, but industrial growth and
job creation can also be ensured,” he noted.
Rashid Iqbal emphasized that industries should be supported through technology upgradation,
eco-friendly practices, and facilitation instead of blanket bans. He added that environmental
improvement was a shared responsibility of the government, business community, and civil society.
Highlighting causes of smog, he said traffic and stubble burning were the main contributors,
while industry accounted for only 9 percent.
Holding industries solely responsible for smog
was, therefore, unjustified, he argued.
He suggested that the government provide zero-markup loans for installation of scrubbers
and environment-friendly machinery, and offer incentives and certification to industries
adopting green practices. He also called for setting up facilitation desk at MCCI to strengthen
direct communication with industry and resolve issues promptly.
Rashid Iqbal further underlined the need for stronger public awareness campaigns on smog
and environmental challenges. He assured that MCCI had always guided its members on
these issues and would continue close cooperation with the Environment Protection Department.
“Environment is a serious challenge, and it requires collective efforts from every segment
of society, including industry,” he concluded.
