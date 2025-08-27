Business community committed to tackling pollution: Ex-MCCI President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The business community is fully committed to protecting the environment and curbing air pollution,

said former president of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal.

He stressed that solution to industrial challenges does not lie in strict restrictions or closures,

but in consultation and mutual cooperation. “If policymakers take industry stakeholders into

confidence, not only can pollution be controlled more effectively, but industrial growth and

job creation can also be ensured,” he noted.

Rashid Iqbal emphasized that industries should be supported through technology upgradation,

eco-friendly practices, and facilitation instead of blanket bans. He added that environmental

improvement was a shared responsibility of the government, business community, and civil society.

Highlighting causes of smog, he said traffic and stubble burning were the main contributors,

while industry accounted for only 9 percent.

Holding industries solely responsible for smog

was, therefore, unjustified, he argued.

He suggested that the government provide zero-markup loans for installation of scrubbers

and environment-friendly machinery, and offer incentives and certification to industries

adopting green practices. He also called for setting up facilitation desk at MCCI to strengthen

direct communication with industry and resolve issues promptly.

Rashid Iqbal further underlined the need for stronger public awareness campaigns on smog

and environmental challenges. He assured that MCCI had always guided its members on

these issues and would continue close cooperation with the Environment Protection Department.

“Environment is a serious challenge, and it requires collective efforts from every segment

of society, including industry,” he concluded.