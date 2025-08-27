Open Menu

SECP Concludes Consultation Sessions On Proposed Amendments To Private Fund Regulations 2015

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) As part of its inclusive and transparent legislative process, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday concluded the stakeholder consultation sessions on proposed amendments to Private Fund Regulations, 2015.

The sessions aimed at creating awareness about proposed revisions to the Private Fund Regulations, 2015, and served as a platform for discussion and collaboration between the regulator and the industry, said a news release.

The sessions were attended by industry representatives, fund managers, multilateral donor agencies, legal advisors, and other stakeholders.

The first session was held in Islamabad on July 30, followed by sessions in Lahore and Karachi on August 18 and August 27, 2025, respectively.

The sessions follow the SECP's publication of a Consultation Paper in July 2025, which was drafted subsequent to earlier feedback received from the industry.

The paper highlights proposed amendments to the private fund regulations that provide a more structured and globally aligned approach to regulating private equity and venture capital funds. Proposed changes include clearly defined subtypes of private funds, expanded investor eligibility, and enhanced governance.

The SECP encourages all relevant stakeholders to share their views on the proposed amendments by September 5, 2025, at ([email protected]), it added.

