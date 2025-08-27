PBBC Delegation Visits Sialkot Chamber
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) led by Rashid Iqbal, CEO (UK),
visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.
According to the SCCI, the delegation included Waqar Ullah, Director Trade & Investment based
in Lahore, Omer Farooq, Director Global Strategic Partnerships, Umaimah Makhdoom, Chief
Coordinator and Nadeem Inam-ul-Haq.
They were warmly received at the SCCI where a comprehensive session was held in the presence
of the Executive Committee members and prominent businessmen of Sialkot.
The session provided a valuable platform to deliberate on avenues for strengthening bilateral trade,
investment, education, and strategic partnerships between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,
with a focus on the growth potential of Sialkot’s export-oriented industries.
The session was attended by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Vice President SCCI Omar Khalid
and Sialkot business community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Business
-
PBBC delegation visits Sialkot Chamber3 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC'S finance committee meets23 minutes ago
-
Soya bean worth $31.840 mln, palm oil $302.149 mln imported in July 20252 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 20256 hours ago
-
Gold prices rise by Rs 900 to Rs 360,70018 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer reaffirms Pakistan–China agricultural partnership for food security and prosperity19 hours ago
-
CDNS, set annual savings target of Rs1.3 trillion for current FY, 2025-2621 hours ago
-
FDA launches tree plantation campaign21 hours ago
-
Bangladesh offers lucrative opportunities for Pakistani exports: ICCI President22 hours ago