PBBC delegation visits Sialkot Chamber

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) led by Rashid Iqbal, CEO (UK),

visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.

According to the SCCI, the delegation included Waqar Ullah, Director Trade & Investment based

in Lahore, Omer Farooq, Director Global Strategic Partnerships, Umaimah Makhdoom, Chief

Coordinator and Nadeem Inam-ul-Haq.

They were warmly received at the SCCI where a comprehensive session was held in the presence

of the Executive Committee members and prominent businessmen of Sialkot.

The session provided a valuable platform to deliberate on avenues for strengthening bilateral trade,

investment, education, and strategic partnerships between Pakistan and the United Kingdom,

with a focus on the growth potential of Sialkot’s export-oriented industries.

The session was attended by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Vice President SCCI Omar Khalid

and Sialkot business community.