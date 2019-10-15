Trader leaders have opposed strike call given by a trade body and called for consultation, unity and a joint strategy for the cause of business community

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Trader leaders have opposed strike call given by a trade body and called for consultation, unity and a joint strategy for the cause of business community.This was decided in a meeting that was held at LCCI on Tuesday under the chairmanship of LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

Trade leaders said that business community is worried and markets are facing a severe decline in businesses due to difficulties in fixed tax and existing taxation system. The industrial sector is not functioning properly as well.

They said that this is the right time to fix the complicities in the fixed tax system on urgent bases. They said that the government must take immediate actions in this regard.They said that for the economic uplift of the country, there must be good relations between its government and the business community.

In this connection, it is necessary that the government recognize the genuine demands of the business community and solve their problems immediately.

They said that immediately removing the complicities of the fixed tax system would provide relief to traders and they would voluntarily enter the tax net.

They said that business community wants to pay taxes but they are afraid of the complex taxation system. If the government eliminates the complicities of fixed tax according to the suggestions of the traders, then matters will be settled easily.Senior Vice President LCCI Ali Hussam Asghar, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Mian Anjum Nisar, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian, Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, trade leaders Khalid Pervez, Ashraf Bhatti, Haji Muhammad Hanif, Nasir Hameed Khan, Waqar Ahmad Mian, Babar Mahmood, Mehboob Ali Sirki, Haji Ghulam Mohiuddin, Shahid Nazir, Liaquat Sethi, Raja Adeel Ashfaq, Chaudhry Khadim Hussain attended the meeting.