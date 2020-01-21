Business Pessimistic About Global Economic Growth, 53% Predict Decline - Survey
Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:50 AM
DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) CEOs around the world express record pessimism about global economic growth, with 53 percent of respondents percent predicting a downturn, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) consulting company, published ahead of the Davos economic forum.
"In the survey, CEOs express a record level of pessimism regarding the global economic outlook in 2020, with 53% projecting a decline in the rate of global economic growth, up sharply from 29% last year," PwC said.
The business executives have cited over-regulation, trade conflicts, and uncertain economic growth as main threats to their organizations' prospects.
"The share of CEOs very confident in their 12-month growth prospects fell to 27%, the lowest level since 2009," the PwC mentions on its website.
The 50th World Economic Forum in Davos will be held from January 21-24. More than 50 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, plan to attend.