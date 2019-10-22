Business Registration Increased by 17% in Lahore

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s developed Business Registration Portal in collaboration with Industries Department has registered 18,513 businesses since its launch in 2018

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd October, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s developed Business Registration Portal in collaboration with Industries Department has registered 18,513 businesses since its launch in 2018.

The portal reveals growing trend of business registrations, according to the statistics; the number of businesses registered in first quarter of 2019-20 were 2,493 as compared to 2,131 in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a massive 17 percent increase for this year. Moreover, there were 10,858 partnership firm registrations with Industries department, 1,911 registrations with Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) and 5,744 shops and establishment registrations with Labour Department, setting new paradigm.

Business Registration Portal is a practical translation of Government’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ plan. The Portal’s integration with Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the federal, Industries Department, Labour Department, PESSI and Excise & Taxation at the provincial level makes it effective in time & cost saving; providing ease to Public in Business Registrations. After the pilot of this project in Lahore, it is now being extended to other districts of Punjab.