Call For Using Latest Technology In Fashion Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Call for using latest technology in fashion industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday stressed the need for using the latest digital technologies for market-driven modern designs to attract local and foreign investors.

Addressing the concluding session of National Design Conference held under the aegis of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PISD) University here, he said that modern technology was reshaping the fashion industry which encompassed many different small nice industries. "It is a form of art dedicated to the creation of clothing and other lifestyle accessories. We are today living in the 5th industrial revolution and fashion is shifting from mass production to mass customisation in which advanced digital and robotic technologies are used to meet the customers driven demands of local and global markets," he maintained.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that for many centuries, people had passed through four industrial revolutions, and the fashion had evolved from a craftsmanship to one of the most powerful industry in the entire world.

The PFC Chief cited that new technologies and machineries had switched over the supply chain and scale of production of fashion goods to fashion process, however, it had remained mostly unchanged until the 21st century.

He said the integrated use of digital technologies was driving a dramatic shift in corporate culture that required constant challenging of the status quo, stimulating brands to rethink their relationship with the latest market trends, disrupting supply chain and reshaping apparel manufacturing, leading the way to more sustainable fabrics and production methods, he concluded.

Earlier, PIFD University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Prof Dr Shabnum Saeed Khan and Prof Dr Syed Abdul Majid also spoke.

More Stories From Business

