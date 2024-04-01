Cambodia's Famed Angkor Records 47 Pct Rise In Int'l Tourists In Q1
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 347,534 foreign visitors in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up 47 percent from 236,341 over the same period last year, said a news release on Monday.
The ancient park earned 16.5 million U.S. Dollars in revenue from ticket sales during the January-March period this year, also up 48 percent from 11.1 million dollars over the same period last year, said the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.
Situated in northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.
The park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.
The Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak is confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which officially began commercial operations last November, would help attract more international travelers to the Angkor park.
"This international airport is playing a crucial role in helping boost the country's tourism, economy, trade, investment," he told Xinhua.
With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the 4E-level international airport is currently the kingdom's largest airport and also the main international gateway to the Angkor park.
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
China had over 1.26 mln UAVs by end of 20232 minutes ago
-
Philippines' budget deficit rises to 2.93 bln USD in February2 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Monday2 minutes ago
-
Türkiye's manufacturing PMI at neutral 50 mark in March12 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week in green42 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 20245 hours ago
-
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.6613 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs 6.66 per liter, diesel reduced Rs 3.3214 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs6,710 billion, revenues grew by 30% in 9 months18 hours ago