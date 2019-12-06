Canadian Economy Sheds 71,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rises to 5.9% - Statistics Canada

Canada's unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points to 5.9 percent after the economy shed 71,000 jobs in November, Statistics Canada announced in its Labor Force Survey released Friday

"In November, employment declined in Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia, while it was little changed in the other provinces," the report said.

The largest drops in employment occurred in Quebec (-45,000 jobs), Alberta (-18,000), and British Columbia (-18,000) in November.

Overall, 8 of the 10 Canadian provinces recorded job losses, the report said.

The losses largely stem from declines in employment in manufacturing (-28,000), natural resources (-6,500), and public administration (-25,000), with most of the goods-producing losses - manufacturing and natural resources - affecting Quebec.

Statistics Canada noted that employment shrank by 25,000 in the natural resource sector year-over-year, mainly in Alberta and British Columbia.